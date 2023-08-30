- COMPANIES
Sogo & Seibu Labor Union Announces Strike Thursday at Seibu Ikebukuro Department Store
12:30 JST, August 30, 2023
The labor union of Sogo & Seibu Co. announced Wednesday that it would stage a strike at the company’s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward on Thursday. It would be the first strike at any major Japanese department store in about 60 years.
