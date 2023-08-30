- COMPANIES
Toyota Resumes Production at All 14 Plants in Japan
9:06 JST, August 30, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday that all 14 of its domestic vehicle plants, which had been shut down since Tuesday night due to a malfunction in the system that manages parts orders, resumed production sequentially on Wednesday morning.
The company said it dealt with the problem by using an alternative system to procure parts.
