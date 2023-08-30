Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
  • COMPANIES

Toyota Resumes Production at All 14 Plants in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toyota Motor Corp. head office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:06 JST, August 30, 2023

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday that all 14 of its domestic vehicle plants, which had been shut down since Tuesday night due to a malfunction in the system that manages parts orders, resumed production sequentially on Wednesday morning.

The company said it dealt with the problem by using an alternative system to procure parts.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING