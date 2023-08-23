- COMPANIES
Fukushima Nuclear Plant Operator to Compensate Businesses: Relief Pledged for Damage Linked to Water Release
16:33 JST, August 23, 2023
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. intends to provide compensation for damage linked to the ocean release of treated water from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, such as a decline in marine product sales due to lower prices or consumers’ reluctance to buy.
TEPCO said it will begin accepting applications on Oct. 2.
“We will fulfill our responsibility, strongly determined not to allow damage from harmful rumors. We will enhance our preparations to that end,” company President Tomoaki Kobayakawa told reporters on Tuesday.
Compensation is envisioned for businesses that have been in operation since before the water release plan, mainly in the fisheries, agriculture, tourism, seafood processing and wholesale industries. The company also plans to provide compensation if the release of the water harms other businesses.
TEPCO will judge whether the claimed damage is eligible for compensation, and if it is, calculate the amount of damage.
If exports decrease due to restrictions imposed by foreign countries, TEPCO intends to calculate compensation based on past transaction records.
