New York Times Changes Terms of Service to Tackle AI Models

Pedestrians are seen outside the New York Times building in Manhattan in December 2022.

NEW YORK — When the New York Times updated its terms of service on Aug. 3, it included a section prohibiting its content from being used to train artificial intelligence models “without NYT’s prior written consent.”

The New York Times told The Yomiuri Shimbun that it has always prohibited the use of its articles and other materials to train AI systems and that the updated terms of service clarified this point.

The terms of service state that any prohibited use of the company’s content could result in “civil, criminal and/or administrative penalties, [and] fines.”

Meanwhile, the Associated Press announced in July a business partnership with ChatGPT developer Open AI, indicating U.S. media firms are not all on the same page regarding generative AI.

Amid concerns that copyrighted articles and photos are being used to train AI without permission, the New York Times has reportedly decided not to join a group of media companies planning to collectively negotiate with technology giants such as Google over the use of their content to develop AI models.

News Corp., which publishes The Wall Street Journal, and other media companies reportedly plan to join the group.

The deal struck between Open AI and the Associated Press will see the tech firm paying AP to use archived articles in the training of its AI model.