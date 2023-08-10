- COMPANIES
Mizuho to Raise Long-Term Prime Rate to 1.4%
11:23 JST, August 10, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Mizuho Bank said Wednesday that it will raise its long-term prime lending rate by 0.1 percentage point from the previous month to 1.4% in August, a level unseen since May.
The rise in the benchmark rate on loans to big companies, set to take effect Thursday, reflects a climb in Japanese government bond yields following a Bank of Japan decision to adjust its monetary policy.
Mizuho Bank last raised the prime rate in February.
Last month, the BOJ Policy Board decided to tolerate rises in 10-year JGB yields to 1% by operating its yield curve control flexibly.
The yield on the newest 10-year JGB issue, the bond market’s benchmark, hit a nine-year high of 0.655% last week.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Economic Security Issues / China Gives Preferential Treatment to Foreign Company Only to Obtain Technology
-
Britain’s CPTPP Entry Extends Pact to Europe
-
Credit Card Payments Becoming Available for Trains in Japan
-
Methane Produced from Captured CO2 in Yokohama Trial
-
Bigmotor Top to Quit over Insurance Fraud Scandal
JN ACCESS RANKING