Meiji Launches ‘Inedible’ Cacao Brand to Reduce Waste

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Trays and containers made with cacao husks are seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on June 28.

Major confectionery maker Meiji Holdings Co. has launched an “inedible” cacao brand for interior and miscellaneous goods made with cacao husks.

Cacao husks, the skin that surrounds cacao beans, are not used as raw material for chocolate, but are being tapped into as part of efforts to use resources effectively.

Under the “Cacao Style” brand, eight products such as accessory cases, paper cup holders and flower vases, have gone on sale in collaboration with goods manufacturers and other entities. Characterized by the sweet aroma of chocolate, these products can be purchased on the websites of partner companies.

About 500,000 tons of cacao husks are generated annually worldwide. The skins are removed during the process to manufacture chocolates, and they were previously used only as animal feed or fuel, among other purposes. Meiji and its partner companies use the skins that are crushed as material for their “inedible” lifestyle products.

“We want to create a system that will enrich both our customers and workers in the cacao industry,” said Katsunari Matsuda, chief operating officer of Meiji’s food segment.