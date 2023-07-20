- COMPANIES
Yakult Eyes 2nd U.S. Plant amid Growing Demand
11:18 JST, July 20, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Yakult Honsha Co. plans to build its second U.S. plant, in a bid to meet growing demand in the United States, it was learned Wednesday.
Yakult Honsha said the same day that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bartow County in Georgia and the joint economic development department of the city of Cartersville in the county to acquire land for the new plant.
The company plans to invest about $305 million in the new plant and aims to start operations there in 2026.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s SoftBank to Develop Own Generative AI Platform
-
Hurdles Remain Over Japan’s Adoption of New Alzheimer’s Drug
-
Govt Asks Households, Businesses in TEPCO Service Area to Conserve Power
-
Economic Security Issues / China Gives Preferential Treatment to Foreign Company Only to Obtain Technology
-
Nikkei Succumbs to Profit-Taking
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.