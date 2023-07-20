Yakult Eyes 2nd U.S. Plant amid Growing Demand

REUTERS/Lori Shepler (UNITED STATES – Tags: BUSINESS LOGO FOOD HEALTH)

A general view of the first Yakult probiotic drink factory opened in the United States in Fountain Valley, California May 23, 2014.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Yakult Honsha Co. plans to build its second U.S. plant, in a bid to meet growing demand in the United States, it was learned Wednesday.

Yakult Honsha said the same day that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bartow County in Georgia and the joint economic development department of the city of Cartersville in the county to acquire land for the new plant.

The company plans to invest about $305 million in the new plant and aims to start operations there in 2026.