Seven-Eleven to Launch Eco-Friendly Food Brand
10:30 JST, July 13, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Convenience store chain operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Tuesday that it will launch a new brand of environmentally friendly prepared foods.
The company will start selling the first four items of the brand Friday. The items include a tuna mayonnaise “onigiri” rice ball whose tuna is partly replaced by pea protein.
Aiming for stable food procurement, the company plans to boost the product categories of the brand, called Mirai Deli. Mirai is the Japanese word for future.
The new onigiri will be priced at ¥151, the same as that of the existing tuna mayonnaise onigiri.
