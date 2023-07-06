- COMPANIES
Honda’s N-BOX Top-Selling New Car in First Half of the Year
13:21 JST, July 6, 2023
The best-selling new car in Japan in the first half of 2023 was Honda Motor Co.’s N-BOX minicar, up 8.0% from the last year’s same period to 112,248 units, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association announced Thursday.
Toyota Motor Corp’s Yaris came in second with 97,421 units, and Toyota’s Corolla came in third with 82,374 units.
