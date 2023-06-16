- COMPANIES
Toyota to Receive ¥120 Billion Subsidy for EV Batteries
13:43 JST, June 16, 2023
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will provide a subsidy of about ¥120 billion to Toyota Motor Corp. for its plan to domestically produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, a source close to the matter said Thursday.
With an eye to enhancing economic security, the subsidy is aimed at boosting production capacity for automotive batteries, which the ministry deems a “strategically indispensable sensitive technology.”
Toyota announced last August a plan to invest about ¥400 billion in the domestic production of automotive batteries.
With the subsidy, Toyota will expand battery production at a plant of its joint venture with Panasonic Corp. in Hyogo Prefecture, as well as at other locations. The automaker will establish a system that allows for stable battery procurement and the production of complete vehicles even if the battery supply chain is disrupted by an emergency such as a natural disaster.
The ministry announced in April a ¥158.7 billion grant to Honda Motor Co. and GS Yuasa International Ltd.’s automotive lithium-ion battery business.
According to SNE Research, Chinese manufacturers control more than 50% of the global market for automotive batteries, while Japan accounts for about 10%.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyota Makes History By Entering Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle in Race
-
Electricity Prices to Rise Up to 2,700 Yen in Japan in June
-
Japan Plans to Increase Foreign Visitors for Non-Tourism Purposes
-
Bank of Japan Head Says Bank Won’t Stick to 2% Inflation Target
-
Japanese Railway Car Makers Step Up Overseas Offensive
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status