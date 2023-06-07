TSMC to Build 2nd Plant in Kumamoto

AP

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) logo brands the headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2021.

TAIPEI (Jiji Press) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to build its second Japanese plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said Tuesday.

The contract chipmaker’s first plant in Japan is currently under construction in the town of Kikuyo in a joint project with companies Sony Group Corp. and Denso Corp.

TSMC has no plan to introduce advanced chip manufacturing processes at the second plant, Liu told a news conference after a shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

The first plant is scheduled to produce logic chips with circuit line widths of 10 to 20 nanometers, starting by the end of 2024.