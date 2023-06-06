ANA, Israeli Flag Carrier Form Alliance for Flights, Mileage

Handout via Reuters

An airliner of the Israeli flag carrier El Al lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Aug. 31, 2020.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ANA planes are seen at Narita Airport in September 2020.

All Nippon Airways Co. and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. have announced that they will cooperate over code-sharing and mileage exchanges, in the first global tie-up by a major Japanese airline since the pandemic began.

The airline industry is once again on the move as global travel resumes.

El Al is Israel’s flag carrier, traveling to about 50 destinations in 35 countries in Europe, North America and Asia. With the pandemic drawing to a close, El Al launched its first direct flight between Japan and Israel in March and is coordinating with ANA to begin code-sharing next spring.

The partnership was spurred by the expected growth in business travelers between the two countries. Called the “Silicon Valley of the Middle East,” Israel is an information technology powerhouse with many high-tech startups.

The country is also on the cutting edge of such fields as systems development, artificial intelligence and drones. Israel attracts many Japanese companies, with 85 firms operating there as of October 2021, or more than three times the number a decade before.

El Al Airlines does not participate in international airline tie-ups such as the Star Alliance, of which ANA is a member. By entering into a one-on-one alliance with the Israeli carrier, ANA will be able to attract passengers involved in the fast-growing digital sector.

ANA and El Al customers will be able to use their miles with the other airline as well, helping attract corporate customers.