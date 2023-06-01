Yomiuri Group Companies’ Executive Posts Decided at Board of Directors Meetings

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Yomiuri Giants, Chuokoron-Shinsha, Inc. and Yomiuri Land on Tuesday approved their draft earnings results for fiscal 2022 at meetings of their boards of directors and decided on executive appointments, among other matters.

The decisions will be finalized at the general shareholders meetings and subsequent board of directors meetings scheduled for June 13.

At The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, Nobuyuki Tsukada, director in charge of Yomiuri Land’s Minamiyama project, will become a standing auditor.

Tsukasa Imamura will be reappointed to the post of representative director and president at the Yomiuri Giants.

At Chuokoron-Shinsha, Junichi Abe will be reappointed to the post of representative director and president. Director Tetsuo Miki, who is Publications Editorial Bureau director general and also in charge of labor relations, will be promoted to managing director.

Takeshi Mizoguchi will be reappointed to the post of representative director and president at Yomiuri Land.

Newly appointed executives:

(Effective June 13)

For each person newly appointed to a post, their current position is listed in parentheses. Major areas of responsibility are listed in addition to titles.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings

Director, vice president, operation management, network, digital transformation, Tokyo operations: Akitoshi Muraoka (Director, vice president, operation management, network, digital transformation)

Standing auditor: Nobuyuki Tsukada (Director, Minamiyama project, Yomiuri Land)

Retirement

Shin Nagahara (Standing auditor)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Representative director, chairman of the board: Toshikazu Yamaguchi (Representative director, president)

Representative director, president: Akitoshi Muraoka (Representative director, vice president)

Director, labor relations: Mitsuaki Inaba (Corporate officer, chief executive, Chubu Branch Office, labor relations)

Director, chief officer, Yomiuri Research Institute: Satoshi Saeki (Corporate officer, chief officer, Yomiuri Research Institute)

Director, chief officer, Alliance Strategy Headquarters: Junichi Fukasawa (Corporate officer, chief officer, Alliance Strategy Headquarters)

Standing auditor: Nobuyuki Tsukada (Director, Minamiyama project, Yomiuri Land)

Corporate officer, chief executive, Chubu Branch Office, labor relations: Masashi Amano (Director, President’s Office chief, operation planning, compliance, Chuokoron-Shinsha, Inc.)

Corporate officer, real estate management assistant, Tokyo Giants Town: Takaaki Umezaki (Corporate officer, real estate management assistant)

Chief executive, Hokuriku Branch Office: Masaaki Enta (Senior deputy chief officer, Production Bureau)

Retirement

Tsuyoshi Hasegawa, who will assume the post of managing director, circulation, digital transformation of The Hochi Shimbun on June 13 (Director, labor relations)

Shin Nagahara (Standing auditor)

On loan from June 16

Managing director, chief officer, Editorial Production Headquarters, The Fukushima Minyu Shimbun: Koichiro Nozaki (Chief executive, Hokuriku Branch Office)

Chuokoron-Shinsha, Inc.

Managing director, director general, Publications Editorial Bureau, labor relations: Tetsuo Miki (Director, director general, Publications Editorial Bureau, labor relations)

Director, President’s Office chief, operation planning, compliance: Kazuteru Yoshiyama (Deputy managing editor, Editorial Bureau, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Retirement

Masashi Amano, who will assume the post of corporate officer, chief executive, Chubu Branch Office, labor relations, The Yomiuri Shimbun, on June 13 (Director, President’s Office chief, operation planning, compliance)

Yomiuri Land

Director, asset management strategy, ballpark businesses: Masami Namai (Senior corporate officer, asset management strategy, ballpark businesses deputy)

Director, corporate planning, synergy strategy, Minamiyama project: Hiromichi Okubo (Formerly corporate officer, chief officer, Digital Media Bureau, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Corporate officer, specially appointed, amusement park businesses; general manager, Planning Publicity Department, Amusement Park Businesses Headquarters: Toshio Sohara (Corporate officer, amusement park businesses deputy; general manager, Planning Publicity Department, Amusement Park Businesses Headquarters)

Corporate officer, accounting, group businesses deputy; general manager, Accounting Department: Masane Uchida (General manager, Accounting Department)

Corporate officer, corporate communications, compliance; general manager, Corporate Communications Department: Yuki Hasegawa (General manager, Tohoku General Headquarters, The Yomiuri Shimbun)