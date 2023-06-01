Muraoka Named Yomiuri Shimbun President; Yomiuri Group to Retain 3 Top Executives

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings held a meeting of its board of directors on Tuesday at which members decided on executive appointments, including the retention of the top three representative directors: Editor-in-Chief Tsuneo Watanabe, Chairman of the Board Shoichi Oikawa and President Toshikazu Yamaguchi.

Akitoshi Muraoka, director and vice president, in charge of operation management, network and digital transformation, will also be put in charge of Tokyo operations.

The Yomiuri Shimbun likewise held a meeting of its board of directors on the same day and decided on executive appointments. Representative Director and President Yamaguchi will be promoted to chairman of the board, and Representative Director and Vice President Muraoka will assume the post of president.

These decisions await official approval at the general shareholders meetings and subsequent board of directors meetings scheduled for June 13.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Akitoshi Muraoka

Profile: Akitoshi Muraoka

Muraoka, 66, is a native of Tokyo who joined The Yomiuri Shimbun in 1983 after graduating from Waseda University’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

After serving as an editorial writer and political news editor, he became a director in charge of financial matters at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings and director, chief officer of the Finance Bureau also in charge of group businesses at The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Muraoka was made director in charge of operation management at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, while serving as director and vice president as well as chief officer for administration, in charge of group businesses at The Yomiuri Shimbun.

He has held his current post since January 2021, after serving in such capacities as director and vice president, in charge of operation management at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings and also as representative director, vice president and chief officer for administration, in charge of group businesses at The Yomiuri Shimbun.