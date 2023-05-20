- COMPANIES
Tokyo Disney Park Operator Chairman, Toshio Kagami, to Step Down
16:37 JST, May 20, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Oriental Land Co. said Friday that Chairman and CEO Toshio Kagami, known as the “parent” of the Tokyo Disneyland theme park, will step down after leading the company for over a quarter of a century.
Kagami, 87, who made great contributions to the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in 1983, as well as to its sister park Tokyo DisneySea and nearby hotels and facilities, will step aside to the post of chairman of the board of directors, while maintaining the right to represent the company.
Executive Vice President Yumiko Takano, 66, will succeed Kagami, becoming the first female chairman and CEO at the firm. The appointment is subject to approval at a general shareholders’ meeting on June 29.
Oriental Land President and Chief Operating Officer Kenji Yoshida will stay in his current post.
