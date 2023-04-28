ANA Posts 1st Annual Net Profit in 3 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ANA aircraft are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — ANA Holdings Inc. said Thursday that the major airline group enjoyed its first annual net profit in three years in fiscal 2022, thanks to a recovery in passengers after Japan eased COVID-19 activity restrictions and border controls.

For the year that ended in March, the parent of All Nippon Airways reported a consolidated net profit of ¥89,477 million, against the previous year’s loss of ¥143,628 million.

The group also posted an operating profit of ¥120,030 million, against ¥173,127 million in loss, on revenue of ¥1,707,484 million, up 67.3% from the previous year.