Aeon to Make Inageya Supermarkets Subsidiary

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. plans to make Inageya Co., a major supermarket chain in the greater Tokyo area, a consolidated subsidiary, it was learned Tuesday.

Aeon, already the largest Inageya shareholder with a 17.01% stake, will increase the ownership to over 50%, sources said.

Aeon hopes to procure products and promote digitization-related investment with Inageya, aiming to boost profitability at a time when energy, labor and other costs are rising.

Inageya was founded in 1900 as a fish seller in Tachikawa. The company now operates a total of 276 Inageya supermarkets and Welpark drugstores.