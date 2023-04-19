Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp.’s new EV is unveiled at Auto Shanghai on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI — The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.

Japanese automakers were among the manufacturers pushing their EV concepts at one of the largest auto shows in the world. China also happens to be where EVs are proliferating rapidly.

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled two new models in its bZ series, a brand exclusively for EVs. One is an SUV marketed to families. The other is being produced through a joint venture with major Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Co. and marketed to the younger generation. Toyota plans to market them in China in 2024.

Honda Motor Co. announced a plan that all new vehicles sold in China will be EVs by 2035. The automaker had previously announced that it set a target of converting all new vehicles sold worldwide to EVs or fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) by 2040.

Honda unveiled three new models of the e:N EV series for the Chinese market, which are scheduled to be on sale by the end of 2024.

Nissan Motor Co. unveiled the world premiere of its concept car Arizon, an EV for the Chinese market. The SUV is connected to the internet so it can interactively inform the driver of the best route to take based on the weather and time.