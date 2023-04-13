Momotetsu Characters to be Featured on New Railway ‘Stamps’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The special “Momotaro Dentetsu” railway stamp book is seen surrounded by printed Momotetsu cards

Printed cards featuring characters from the popular game “Momotaro Dentetsu,” also known as Momotetsu, will go on sale at train stations from April 22 for one year only.

The railroad version of goshuincho, a book that holds goshuin red-ink stamps with the names of temples and shrines as proof of paying homage at the spots, was introduced in July 2020. The stamp book was made to promote the use of regional railroads and revitalize the communities along the rail lines.

While enjoying the world of Momotetsu, fans can collect printed cards that look like goshuin by visiting train stations throughout Japan.

Momotetsu is a game in which players take on the role of a railroad company president and increase the company’s assets while traveling to stations across the country. Akira Sakuma, the creator of the game series, agreed to the railroad stamp book initiative, bringing the collaborative project into shape.

The Momotetsu stamps can be purchased for ¥300 at each of the 40 stations that belong to the Semi-Public Sector Railway Company Council.

Characters from the game, historical figures of each region and monsters associated with local specialties are part of the designs.

In addition to the regular railway stamp book, the special Momotetsu stamp book that features main characters is also available for ¥2,200.