ANA’s Domestic Flights Disrupted
15:52 JST, April 3, 2023
All Nippon Airways’ domestic flight system experienced problems on Monday that interfered with such services as reservations, sales and boarding procedures.
According to ANA, the trouble began around 2:10 p.m. Monday. Check-in procedures have been suspended at some airports, the company said.
