- COMPANIES
Japan Companies Hold Mask-free Ceremonies to Welcome Rookies
15:12 JST, April 3, 2023
New employees at major daily consumer goods firm Lion Corp. and its group companies attend a ceremony for fresh recruits in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning. The participants, including 86 new workers, did not wear face masks. Many companies across the nation held similar events on the day, and for the first time in four years, some did not require participants to wear masks. In a late-February survey conducted by employment information company Gakujo Co., 81.2% of the 621 companies and organizations that gave valid answers said they would hold in-person ceremonies for their rookies, with 50% saying they would require employees to wear masks during the ceremony.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- ‘Iron Chef’ Kenichi Chen Dies at Age 67
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression
- Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers over Sea of Japan
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has High Hopes for Japan’s Support, Leadership