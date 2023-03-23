- COMPANIES
Toshiba Accepts Buyout Offer from JIP
17:48 JST, March 23, 2023
Toshiba Corp. accepted on Thursday a buyout offer from a group led by domestic private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc. (JIP), aiming to restructure its management by going private.
Toshiba’s special committee of outside directors took a position in favor of the JIP proposal and decided at an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors on Thursday to accept it.
JIP will launch a takeover bid after receiving approval from the relevant authorities and other procedures.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING