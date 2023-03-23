  • COMPANIES

Toshiba Accepts Buyout Offer from JIP

The headquarters of Toshiba Corp. is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in July 2020.

17:48 JST, March 23, 2023

Toshiba Corp. accepted on Thursday a buyout offer from a group led by domestic private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc. (JIP), aiming to restructure its management by going private.

Toshiba’s special committee of outside directors took a position in favor of the JIP proposal and decided at an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors on Thursday to accept it.

JIP will launch a takeover bid after receiving approval from the relevant authorities and other procedures.

