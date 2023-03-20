Japan’s First Costa Coffee Store to Open in Tokyo in Summer

Reuters file photo

Cappuccinos are seen in a Costa Coffee outlet in Loughborough, Britain, in April 2018.

Sojitz Corp. and Royal Holdings Co. plan to open Costa Coffee stores in Japan as part of a full-scale entry into the Japanese coffee-shop market, starting in the Kanto region.

Founded in London, Costa Coffee is particularly popular in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total of more than 2,800 stores.

The first Japan shop is slated to open in Tokyo this summer, with an eye on eventually establishing outlets across Japan, the companies announced.

In January, Sojitz and Royal Holdings invested in a joint venture, Sojitz Royal Cafe Corp., which will manage the stores.

Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has been selling bottled Costa beverages in Japan since 2021.