ANA Fully Meets Pay Scale Hike Demand

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ANA aircraft are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — All Nippon Airways has fully met the demand from its biggest labor union for a pay scale hike of ¥6,000 per month, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

It will be the Japanese airline’s first pay scale rise in five years and the largest since 1994, the people said.

Unionized ANA workers will see an average 4.4% increase in pay scale and regular pay together.

The ANA Holdings Inc. unit aims to tackle rising prices and revitalize the airline industry by investing in human resources, at a time when air passenger demand is recovering.