Decision to Wear Masks Left to Shoppers

Reuters file photo

Mitsukoshi’s logo is seen on its department store in Tokyo, Japan January 30, 2018. Picture taken January 30, 2018.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Four major department store operators will leave decisions on whether to wear face masks inside stores to shoppers from March 13, ending their mask-wearing requests, industry people say.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. will follow the government’s policy of leaving face mask decisions to individuals both inside and outside buildings from March 13. Meanwhile, the company will continue to have their workers wear masks for the time being.

Similar changes will be made by the other three — J. Front Retailing Co., the parent of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., Takashimaya Co. and Sogo & Seibu Co.