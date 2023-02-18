Nissan-Renault alliance 7th in global EV sales in 2022

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co. Global Headquarters in Yokohama

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The alliance of Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. ranked seventh in global electric vehicle sales in 2022, according to data from Japanese research firm MarkLines Co.

The Japanese-French alliance sold 283,000 units, commanding a market share of 3.9%.

Nissan and Mitsubishi are the only Japanese automakers making the top 10 list, with others having a market share of less than 1%.

The results illustrate how far Japanese automakers are lagging behind foreign makers in the electric vehicle market.

The data covers electric vehicle sales in 62 major countries and regions, totaling 7.26 million units last year.

Honda Motor Co. ranked 26th with sales of 27,000 units, or 0.4% of the market. The Toyota Motor Corp. group was 27th with 20,000 units, or 0.3%.

Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. ranked 29th and 31st, respectively.

U.S. maker Tesla Inc. took the top spot with 1,268,000 units, or 17.5%, followed by China’s BYD Co., U.S. maker General Motors Co., Germany’s Volkswagen AG and China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.