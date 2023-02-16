- COMPANIES
Japanese Oil Firms Eneos, Cosmo Report Lower Net Profits
9:00 JST, February 16, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Oil firms Eneos Holdings Inc. and Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. logged lower profits for the nine months ended in December as prices for petrochemical products declined amid a slowing economy in China.
Eneos saw its group net profit plunge 71.1% from a year earlier to ¥96 billion, while Cosmo’s profit dropped 22.3% to ¥62.1 billion.
