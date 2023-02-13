- COMPANIES
SMBC Nikko Sentenced to Fine over Market Manipulation
14:46 JST, February 13, 2023
The Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced SMBC Nikko Securities to a fine of ¥700 million and an additional penalty of approximately 4.47 billion yen for market manipulation.
