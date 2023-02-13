  • COMPANIES

SMBC Nikko Sentenced to Fine over Market Manipulation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:46 JST, February 13, 2023

The Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced SMBC Nikko Securities to a fine of ¥700 million and an additional penalty of approximately 4.47 billion yen for market manipulation.

