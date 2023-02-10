Licker of Soy Sauce Bottle in Sushi Bar Soon to Be Prosecuted

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Sushiro Gifu-Masaki store in Gifu

At least two people who were involved in posting a video licking soy sauce bottles and other disruptive behavior at a restaurant of Sushiro, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain, will face prosecution soon, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The Gifu prefectural police will send papers on them, including a boy who committed problematic acts and persons behind the camera, to prosecutors on suspicion of obstruction of business as early as the end of the month, sources said.

The video began to spread on Twitter around Jan. 29, showing a boy licking the spout of a soy sauce bottle on the table and unused teacups among other items in the Sushiro Gifu-Masaki store in Gifu.

The boy and his guardian had apologized to Akindo Sushiro Co., the operator of the Sushiro chain, but the company did not accept the apology and filed a damage report with police.