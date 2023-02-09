- COMPANIES
McDonald’s operating profit shrinks in 2022
15:00 JST, February 9, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — McDonald’s Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd. said Wednesday that its consolidated operating profit fell 2.1% in 2022 from a year before to ¥33.81 billion due to higher costs.
The company raised prices due to soaring materials costs and a weak yen, but this was not enough to make up for the increased costs.
Sales at all restaurants increased 10.1% to ¥717.5 billion, topping ¥700 billion for the first time, thanks to the strength of delivery services and the price hikes.
