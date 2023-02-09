- COMPANIES
SoftBank Group Reports $5.9 Bil. 3rd-Quarter Loss on Tech Slump
9:00 JST, February 9, 2023
TOKYO (AFP-Jiji) — SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a surprise $5.9 billion net loss in the third quarter, as a slump in the tech sector continued to hit the investment behemoth’s bottom line.
The loss compared with the net profit of ¥29 billion ($219 million) the firm reported in the same three-month period last year.
Its two Vision Fund investment vehicles alone lost ¥660 billion ($5 billion) in October-December, “reflecting declines in the share prices of a wide range of portfolio companies,” SoftBank said.
The firm has made huge bets to find and grow hot new tech ventures around the world, but that has left its earnings vulnerable to fickle market forces, and its Vision Funds have reported losses for four straight quarters.
Interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to tackle inflation have weighed on global tech shares, putting pressure on SoftBank.
“In the past year or so, the environment has been very tough,” chief financial officer Yoshimitsu Goto told reporters.
“We cannot be optimistic yet,” Goto said.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Foreign Tourists Key to Japan’s Economic Recovery from Pandemic
-
Some Japanese companies paying ‘inflation allowances’ to support staff
-
Department Stores Turn Fateful Corner Amid Closures
-
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Stop Development of MSJ Airplane
-
Honda Contracts with JAXA to Develop Power Supply on Moon
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche