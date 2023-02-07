- COMPANIES
Sumitomo Mitsui to Raise Starting Salaries
17:01 JST, February 7, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. plans to raise starting monthly salaries by ¥50,000 in April, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. unit will raise starting salaries for the first time since 2007, in a move to secure talented workers and help them deal with soaring prices. Some 400 new employees will join the Japanese bank in April.
Rival Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is considering raising starting salaries by the same amount in 2024.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche