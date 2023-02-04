Sushiro Stops Serving Unordered Food in Response to Offensive Behavior

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Sushiro sign

Akindo Sushiro Co., the operator of the Sushiro chain, has stopped serving unordered food on its conveyer-belts. The operator, located in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, hopes to deter disruptive conduct in response to recent viral videos that showed offensive behavior at its restaurants.

The measure, which applies to all restaurants and began Friday, means that customers will have to temporarily put aside the pleasure of watching sushi go down the conveyor-belt and choosing one they might want.

Acrylic panels will also be installed in some parts between the tables and conveyor belts. “We will continue this measure for the time being so that customers can enjoy their sushi at ease,” said a person in charge.