Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The logos of Yahoo Japan Corp. and Line Corp. are seen on a screen during a press conference in Tokyo in November 2019.

Z Holdings Corp. announced Thursday it plans to merge with Yahoo Japan Corp. and free messaging app provider Line Corp., both of which are group companies under Z Holdings. The merger, which is expected to strengthen and streamline the firm’s services, is expected to occur as early as by the end of March 2024.