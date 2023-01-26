Panasonic to End Production of Blu-Ray Discs for Recording

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Panasonic Corp.’s headquarters in Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Electronics giant Panasonic Corp. has said it will terminate the production of Blu-ray discs for recording in February.

All of such products sold on the open market will be subject to the production halt. No successor products will be released. Panasonic said it found difficulty in continuing to secure profits amid falling demand for Blu-ray discs.

The company started selling Blu-ray discs for recording in 2006. Demand for the products has diminished, however, as hard disk drive capacity improved. Still, Panasonic said it will continue the production of Blu-ray recorders.