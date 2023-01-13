TSMC Mulling 2nd Chip Plant in Japan: CEO

AP

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) logo brands the headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2021.

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)—Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering building its second semiconductor plant in Japan, CEO C. C. Wei said on Thursday.

Support from the Japanese government will be a key factor in the plan, Wei said in an earnings call without mentioning a specific location.

The world’s largest contract manufacturer of semiconductor chips is constructing its first chip production plant in Japan in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto in a joint project with Sony Group Corp. and Denso Corp. , aiming to start production by the end of 2024.