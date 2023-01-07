McDonald’s Japan to raise prices for 3rd time in less than a year

Courtesy of McDonald’s Co. (Japan) / Jiji Press

A hamburger

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — McDonald’s Co. (Japan) said Friday that it will raise the prices of about 80% of its menu items on Jan. 16, a third markup in less than a year.

The company cited soaring costs for materials, labor, transportation and electricity.

Prices will go up mainly by ¥10 to ¥50, with the price of a hamburger rising to ¥170 from the current ¥150. The price will be raised to ¥450 from ¥410 for the Big Mac and to ¥330 from ¥290 for french fries for a medium-size serving.

Value meal prices will go up as well. But the Happy Set for children will cost the same.

As for drinks, a medium-size Premium Roast Coffee will be ¥180, up ¥30, three mainstay medium-size McShakes will be ¥220, up ¥20, and medium-sized sodas will be ¥240, also up ¥20.