JR East to equip station staff with cameras in case of trouble

Courtesy of East Japan Railway Co.

A wearable camera worn by a member of East Japan Railway Co.’s station staff

East Japan Railway Co. has announced that as part of safety measures, station staff will be equipped with wearable cameras that can be attached to their arms or chest. The company plans to introduce the system at about 15 stations by the end of March, starting Monday at stations where preparations for the system have been completed.

Station staff patrolling inside stations and trains will wear the cameras. Through the video captured, the company aims to improve assessments of problem situations and the safety of station staff. The footage will be shared simultaneously with a security company so that security guards can quickly rush to the scene of problems, including ones between passengers.

The cameras will only be used during patrols, and passengers will be able to see when the cameras are recording.