TSE chief Yamaji to take helm of JPX
12:53 JST, December 17, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX) said Friday that Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. President Hiromi Yamaji will become the CEO of JPX on April 1 to succeed retiring Akira Kiyota.
The top management reshuffle reflects “a change in the management structure in line with expiration of the term of office,” according to JPX.
Yamaji, 67, joined JPX in 2013 as director, after working for Nomura Securities Co., one of the largest brokerage houses in Japan. He became president of the TSE, a unit of JPX, in April 2021. Moriyuki Iwanaga, 61, president of Osaka Exchange Inc., another JPX unit, will succeed Yamaji as TSE president.
