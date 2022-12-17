- COMPANIES
Sharp to reenter U.S. TV market in spring
11:32 JST, December 17, 2022
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Major electronics maker Sharp Corp. will reenter the U.S. television market next spring, it was learned Thursday.
The company plans to start full-scale sales there of the Aquos XLED, the new, high-end model of Sharp’s Aquos liquid crystal display TV brand.
Sharp pulled out of U.S. TV sales for general consumers in 2016 amid a business crisis. It aims to enhance its brand power by selling high-resolution TV sets providing high-quality audio.
Using Sharp’s unique technology, the XLED model offers better color contrasts, officials said.
Sharp will exhibit the model at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month.
