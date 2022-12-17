Sharp to reenter U.S. TV market in spring

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The logo of Sharp

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Major electronics maker Sharp Corp. will reenter the U.S. television market next spring, it was learned Thursday.

The company plans to start full-scale sales there of the Aquos XLED, the new, high-end model of Sharp’s Aquos liquid crystal display TV brand.

Sharp pulled out of U.S. TV sales for general consumers in 2016 amid a business crisis. It aims to enhance its brand power by selling high-resolution TV sets providing high-quality audio.

Using Sharp’s unique technology, the XLED model offers better color contrasts, officials said.

Sharp will exhibit the model at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month.