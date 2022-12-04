Mitsukoshi opens store in Philippines

Reuters file photo

Mitsukoshi department store is seen in Tokyo on July 25, 2007.

MANILA (Jiji Press) — Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. has recently opened a commercial facility in the city of Taguig in the Manila metropolitan area, becoming the first Japanese department store operator to open a store in the Philippines.

The facility, Mitsukoshi BGC, has a basement floor and three stories above the ground. It is part of a large-scale development project that includes four condominium towers of up to 54 stories.

This is the first overseas Mitsukoshi outlet having a lion statue, the symbol of the department store, at the entrance to greet customers.

Mitsukoshi BGC has tenants including a cafe offering matcha green tea, a takoyaki octopus dumpling shop, a soba noodle store and a curry restaurant.

In Southeast Asia, Isetan Mitsukoshi has Isetan stores in Singapore and Malaysia.

“We decided to open a Mitsukoshi store in the Philippines based on the market potential and [the size of] young population with purchasing power,” Akio Inuishi, head of Isetan Mitsukoshi’s overseas real estate division, said.