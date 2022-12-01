Alibaba founder Jack Ma living in Japan

AFP-Jiji

Alibaba founder Jack Ma

SHANGHAI (Jiji Press) — Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd., has been living in the heart of Tokyo for about six months, the Financial Times reported in its online edition Tuesday.

The Chinese government stepped up pressure on Alibaba after Ma reportedly made a remark critical of the government at an event in October 2020.

His public presence has diminished since then.

Quoting people familiar with the whereabouts of Ma, the Financial Times report said that the billionaire is staying in Tokyo with his family and that he has visited hot spring and ski resorts in Japan and traveled to the United States and Israel regularly.

He keeps a low profile in Tokyo by working mainly at members-only clubs in the Ginza upscale district and the Marunouchi business district in Tokyo, the report said.