Toyota unveils fully revamped 5th-generation Lexus RX
13:19 JST, November 19, 2022
Toyota Motor Corp. released Friday the 5th-generation Lexus RX, the first complete revamp of its luxury sports utility vehicle in nearly seven years.
In addition to gasoline and hybrid engines, the automaker introduced a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model in the series for the first time that can be charged at one’s home.
The new Lexus SUV has improved in driving performance. The car’s body is lighter and more rigid, while its center of gravity has been lowered to improve running stability. The new PHEV has an electric driving range of 86 kilometers.
Prices range from ¥6.64 million to ¥9 million including tax, and the PHEV model is ¥8.71 million. The vehicles will be delivered sequentially starting in January next year. The new Lexus RX is expected to be released in North America, China and Europe, and Toyota aims to sell 16,200 units a month worldwide, including 700 in Japan.
