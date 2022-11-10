Mercari launches credit card

REUTERS/Issei Kato

The logo of Mercari is displayed at the company’s Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, 2018.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese online flea market operator Mercari Inc. has launched its first credit card called “Mercard,” aiming to improve user convenience.

The spending limit of the card and its reward point return rate are determined by the Mercari app usage situation, the company said Tuesday.

Mercard allows users to check their statements of transactions and manage payment methods on the app, according to the company.

The card can be used at JCB Co. member stores at some 39 million locations in and outside the country.

For security purposes, credit card numbers and expiration dates are not printed on the card.

Application for a Mercard can be completed through the app in as quickly as a minute if the applicant’s identity has already been verified by Mercari, the company said.

Mercari also said that it plans to allow users to trade bitcoin, a kind of cryptocurrency, on the app from next spring.