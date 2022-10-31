ANA logs 1st April-Sept. net profit in 3 years
17:55 JST, October 31, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — ANA Holdings Inc. posted its first April-September group net profit in three years thanks to a recovery in passenger numbers after the easing of movement restrictions and border controls, the major airline group said Monday.
Net profit at the parent of All Nippon Airways and other airlines stood at ¥19.54 billion in the first half of fiscal 2022, against the year-before net loss of ¥98.80 billion. Its operating profit came to ¥31,447 million, a turnaround from the operating loss of ¥116.007 billion a year before.
Revenue surged 83.4% year on year to ¥790.72 billion.
