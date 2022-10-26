Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match



Left: Hands’ logo. Right: Tokyu Hands’ logo

Household goods retailer Hands Inc. announced Wednesday that it changes its store name from “Tokyu Hands” to “Hands” in conjunction with the removal of “Tokyu” from the company name. The logo will also be updated, with a design featuring the English word “Hands” beneath the kanji character for hand.

The new logo will be introduced gradually, and all trademarks that include the word “Tokyu” will be removed by the end of March 2024.

The company was acquired by home improvement giant Cainz Corp. in March, and it no longer has capital ties with the Tokyu group.