System glitch hinders Mizuho customers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. building

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A system glitch hit Mizuho Bank on Monday, temporarily causing problems in part of the major Japanese bank’s services for corporate customers.

The glitch, among other things, made it difficult to access some banking services on the internet or by telephone, according to the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The trouble, which occurred around 9:30 a.m., was fixed around noon after the bank carried out emergency system maintenance work. Transactions returned to normal some 2½ hours after the trouble began.

“We apologize for causing inconvenience to our customers,” Mizuho Bank said in a statement on its website.