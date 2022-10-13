On revamped Nanatsuboshi luxury train, fares range up to ¥1.7 mil.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The interior of a renovated car of the Nanatsuboshi luxury train is shown to the media on Wednesday.

Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) has revamped the interior of its luxury sleeper train Nanatsuboshi (Seven Stars in Kyushu), unveiling the new train cars to the media on Wednesday at Hakata Station in Fukuoka.

The number of suites has been reduced, with a new tea room and bar lounge added. The highest fare is ¥1.7 million per person, about 60% greater than the current top fare. The train will begin operation on Saturday.

It was the first major renovation of the Nanatsuboshi since it began operating in 2013.

The capacity will be reduced from 30 passengers to 20, along with a reduction of the number of suites from 14 to 10. In addition to revamping the cars, JR Kyushu has revised the train’s routes and raised fares.

A two-person suite costs between ¥650,000 and ¥900,000 per person for one night, and between ¥1.15 million and ¥1.7 million for three nights.

Tickets are already sold out until mid-March 2023. Reservations for late March 2023 and beyond will be accepted from Saturday.

“We want passengers to enjoy more customer-oriented hospitality as well as a space where fellow passengers can enjoy getting closer to each other,” a JR Kyushu executive in charge of cruise train said.