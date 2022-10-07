Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to open new commercial complex in Jan.
13:02 JST, October 7, 2022
A large commercial complex directly connected to Haneda Airport’s international terminal will be fully opened in January, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. said.
The firm has decided to open the new facility in anticipation of the return of visitors to Japan, as border control measures will be greatly eased Tuesday, after postponing the opening for about 2½ years due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Two hotels in complex, Villa Fontaine Grand and Villa Fontaine Premier, will open in December.
The hotels, operated by Sumitomo’s subsidiary Sumitomo Fudosan Villa Fontaine Co., will have about 1,700 rooms combined.
The hotels feature baths such as an open-air bath with views of airplanes taking off and landing, as well as of Mt. Fuji.
Restaurants in the complex will open, too.
The commercial area will include about 90 stores and restaurants. The stores sell specialty products from across Japan, and the restaurants will use domestic food products, in an effort to attract local customers.
