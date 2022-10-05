McDonald’s to serve up spoons made of wood

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A McDonald’s outlet is seen in Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press)— McDonald’s Co. (Japan) said Tuesday that it will replace plastic spoons with wooden spoons and plastic straws with paper ones at its some 2,900 outlets throughout the country from Friday.

The replacement is expected to reduce plastic consumption by around 900 tons a year, according to the company.

The fast food chain will also introduce wooden forks, knives and stir sticks, as well.

Such wooden utensils, as well as paper straws, have already been introduced at McDonald’s outlets in Kanagawa and Kyoto prefectures.